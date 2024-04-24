TSDCA seizes drugs with misleading advertisements

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 April 2024, 03:18 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) in a series of raids on Tuesday and Wednesday seized two-medicines that were making misleading claims through advertisements.

The DCA teams seized stocks of Cardinol Joshanda, a Unani medicine that claimed to clear heart blockages and Colinol-SPAS Tablets, an allopathic medicine, which claimed to treat disorders of menstrual flow.

According to DCA, the Unani medicine with misleading advertisement came to their attention when they spotted that it was moving frequently in the market. The DCA teams raided a medical shop in M J Market, Abids and seized a huge cache of stocks of Cardinol Joshanda, which is manufactured by Ahmed and Company, Gaganpahad.

The drug inspectors detected Colinol-SPAS Tablets, which was manufactured by Vivimed Laboratoris Ltd, Uttarakhand. The label of the product claimed that it treats various kinds of menstrual disorders. Stocks of this medicine were seized at a medical shop in Madhuranagar.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy said.