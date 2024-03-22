TSDCA’s major bust seizes Rs 8.99 crore worth of 3-MMC designer drug

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 11:45 AM

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the TS Drugs Control Administration in a joint operation with Prohibition and Excise department successfully busted drug manufacturing unit PSN Medicare Private Ltd at IDA Bollaram, Sangareddy district, which was involved in manufacturing psychotropic substance 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC)’, a dangerous and highly addictive designer drug that mimics the effects XTC and cocaine.

On the basis of an alert from Interpol, officials from TSDCA conducted the raids and seized 90.48 kilograms of 3-MMC of worth Rs 8.99 crore while personnel from Prohibition and Excise arrested the Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, the Director of PSN Medicare Private Ltd.

The TSDCA was alerted that the illegal manufacturing unit was also exporting the designer drug to several European nations. The joint raids of TSDCA and Prohibition and Excise department were carried out on Thursday and Friday.

During the raids, officials detected manufacturing of illicit drugs at the site under certain code names. The stocks of material with code name ‘YLV01’, being manufactured at the site without batch or manufacturing records or production logs, were detected at the site. Officers detected stocks of quantity 90.48 Kgs of YLV01 powder in the manufacturing site.

On verification of the orders received by Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi from several foreign nations and the sale transactions carried out by him, it has been found that the material manufactured under code name ‘YLV01’ is chemically “2-(methylamino)-1-(3- methylphenyl)propan-1-one”, TSDCA said.

The chemical name 2-(methylamino)-1-(3- methylphenyl)propan-1-one pertains to an illicit drug 3-Methylmethcathinone, popularly known as 3-MMC which is listed under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) as a ‘Psychotropic Substance’ and its manufacturing and sale is prohibited under NDPS Act.

Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi has been manufacturing and supplying the illicit drug 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) under the chemical name 2-(methylamino)-1-(3- methylphenyl) propan-1-one.

Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi has been manufacturing designer drugs such as 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) and 2-Methylmethcathinone (2-MMC), which are structural isomers of Mephedrone 4-Methylmethcathinone (4-MMC), that have been designed to mimic the effects of the drug Mephedrone, with an intention to avoid classification as illegal (to circumvent drug abuse laws) and/or detection in standard drug tests. However 3-Methylmethcathinone (3-MMC) is recently classified as a Psychotropic Substance under NDPS Act.

3-MMC which is closely related in structure to the illicit drug mephedrone (4-MMC), was first identified being sold in Sweden in 2012 and is also illegal in most countries that have banned Mephedrone, including India. However, 3-MMC is illegally traded on the recreational drug market as an alternative to Mephedrone. There were reports that it was being imported into Europe in bulk quantities, mainly from India. Hence it is prohibited under NDPS Act in India by classifying it as a ‘Psychotropic Substance’, DG, DCA, Kamalasan Reddy in a statement said.

3-MMC is a strong stimulant and a noted recreational drug. There are reports that 3-MMC has stronger amphetamine-like stimulant properties compared to Mephedrone and is mostly sold on the internet as a “research chemical”. This novel designer drug is usually found in the form of white powder or crystals. The most frequently used routes of administration of 3-MMC are insufflation (snorting) and through oral route, either as capsules or powder wrapped in cigarette paper (referred to as “bombing”). Inhalation and intravenous injection are also used.