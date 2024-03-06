TSDCA seizes fake stocks of Minoxidil in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 11:21 AM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) seized substantial stocks of drug ‘Minoxytyop 10’ from a medical shop in Nalgonda for making misleading claims on the label that it was meant for growth of new hair, in contravention to the Drug Rules.

Under Schedule J of the Drugs Rules, claims of drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are prohibited. No drug shall claim on its label that it prevents or cures diseases/disorders indicated under Schedule J of the Drugs Rules, DG, TS DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

The TSDCA teams at Nalgonda were alerted that Minoxytop 10 (Minoxidil Topical Solution USP 10%) was being circulated in the market with misleading label.

Minoxytop 10 is a ‘drug’ and the claim regarding the ‘growth of new hair’ is prohibited for a ‘drug’ according to ‘Schedule J’ of the Drugs Rules, DCA said.

From the samples that were seized by the DCA teams, it came to light that Minoxytop 10 was being manufactured by Healing Pharma India Pvt. Ltd, Ramkaka Deri, Chhani, Vadodara-391740, Gujarat.

The drugs were seized from Sri Sairam Pharma and Surgicals, Nalgonda. Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law against all the offenders involved.