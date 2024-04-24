DCA officials detect drug stocks without license, quack held

A total of 29 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics (injections), analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found stocked at the premises.

24 April 2024

Hyderabad: Raids were conducted by the drug inspectors of TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) on Tuesday at the premises of a quack K Narender at Yamanpalle village, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, who was practicing as a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

During the raid, DCA officials detected huge stocks of medicines worth Rs 26,800 at the premises without any drug license. A total of 29 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics (injections), analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found stocked at the premises. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of rural public, including emergence of Antimicrobial Resistance, DCA officials said.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such Wholesalers/Dealers, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalsan Reddy said.