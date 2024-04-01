TS Drug Control Administration seizes medicines for misleading ads

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 12:32 PM

Hyderabad: The drug inspectors of TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) seized two-medicines, one homeopathy and another Ayurvedic formulation, for misleading advertisements. The TSDCA said that Stonil Tablets, a homeopathic medicine, was claiming that it can treat kidney stones while Hemapushpa Tonic, an Ayurvedic medicine supplied along with Hemtab tablets, claimed that it would treat female diseases in general.

Such claims of treating diseases are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable and Advertisements) Act, 1954. “No person shall take part in publication of advertisement regarding the diseases/disorders indicated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special drive conducted on March 30 and March 31, to detect medicines moving in the market with misleading and objectionable advertisements, Drugs Inspector, Shabad detected ‘Lord’s Stonil Tablets’, manufactured by Lord’s Homoeopathic Laboratory (P) Ltd, Gurugram, Haryana with product label bearing a misleading claim stating that it treats ‘Renal Calculi’ (Kidney Stones). The raids were conducted at a medical shop in Shamshabad Village, Rangareddy district.

Drugs Inspector, Gandimaisamma detected ‘Hemapushpa Tonic’, manufactured by Rajvaidya Shital Prasad and Sons, 23, Daryaganj, New Delhi. The label of the product was making a misleading claim ‘women’s health restorative tonic’ and that “it helps in abdominal cramps, pelvic pain, loss of appetite, anaemia, backache, nausea, vomiting, crankiness, weariness, giddiness, hot flushes of palm and soles in females.

Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Mallampet village, Dundigal-Gandimaisamma Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm on all working days