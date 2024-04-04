TSDCA raids unauthorized drug manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Drug Inspectors of TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted raids at Ovoid Pharmachem, Subashnagar, Jeedimetla, Medchal-Malakjgiri on Thursday and Wednesday and detected that the facility was manufacturing drugs unauthorizedly.

During the raid, DCA officers detected 19 drums containing stocks of 87 Kgs of Itraconazole 35 percent Pellets and 800 kilograms of Activated Charcoal 250 mg and Simethicone 80 mg Pellets, worth Rs 23.93 lakh, manufactured without a drug licence. The Director, Ovoid Pharmachem, Narasapally Ramudu, was present during the TS DCA raids.

DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy in a statement said drugs can only be manufactured under a license issued by TSDCA in compliance with the standards prescribed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. “Drugs manufactured in an unlicensed manner may not meet the quality standards, and these products may pose serious implications for public health,” he added.