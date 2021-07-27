TSDPS forecasts moderate showers in Hyderabad

The sun played hide-and-seek in several localities in the northern part of the city, which witnessed up to 10 mm rains.

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad enjoyed a mostly sunny Monday with a few spells of rain at isolated places in the city. The sun played hide-and-seek in several localities in the northern part of the city, which witnessed up to 10 mm rains.

Machabollaram, Alwal recorded the highest rain of 9 mm followed by Jeedimetla, Shapur Nagar and Sivarampally. The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 30.4 degree Celsius, whereas the lowest minimum temperature on Monday was 23.5 degree Celsius.

Some parts of the city, particularly the western parts, remained covered in a thick blanket of clouds since the early hours and the sun rays could be seen piercing through it only around mid-afternoon. After almost a weeklong lashing, the rain in these parts of the city was restricted to a brief and occasional shower.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast that the city will receive light to moderate showers at isolated places for the next two days. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be between 31 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be in the range 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

A few districts of Telangana also recorded only light to moderate rains on Monday with Kamareddy, Medchal, Suryapet, Siddipet and Rangareddy witnessing upto 20 mm rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .