TSEdCET certificates verification deadline extended

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration cum verification, payment of fee online and uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification for TS EdCET first phase admission counselling has been extended up to January 7, 2021.

A list of registered candidates and a call for corrections, if any through e-mail would be available on January 10, and the web options can be exercised on January 10 and 11, and edited on January 12.

A list of provisionally selected candidates would be prepared college wise and placed on the website on January 15, said Prof. P Ramesh Babu, Convener, TS-EdCET 2020 Admissions in a press release on Thursday.

Candidates should report at colleges concerned for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between January 18 and 22, while classes would commence from January 21, he said and added that second phase admission counselling schedule would be announced later.

Till Thursday, 18,284 candidates uploaded their certificates online. A total of 13,200 BEd seats were available for admissions under the convener quota for the academic year 2020-21.

