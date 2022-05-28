TSEWIDC Chairman inspects Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

TSEWIDC Chairman R Sridhar Reddy inspected Mana Ooru Mana Badi works in Julurpad mandal in Kothagudem district on Saturday

Kothagudem: Telangana State Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy inspected Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works in Julurpad mandal in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

He inspected the works at Padamata Narsapuram, Kakarla and Kommugudem villages in the mandal. Speaking to the media he said it was aimed to complete the first phase works of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme by June 10.

Sridhar Reddy appealed to the alumni and villagers to come forward to develop the government schools in their villages. It was planned to introduce English medium classes on par with private corporate schools in the government schools selected in the first phase, besides improving infrastructure.

Efforts were being made to conduct digital classes for 8, 9 and 10 classes. Sufficient funds have been allotted for the renovation and repairs in the schools, he added. EE Nagasheshu, DE Ashirvadham, AE Ramkumar and MEO G Venkat were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .