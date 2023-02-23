TSFDC bags Forest Stewardship Council approval to use its logo

The FSC certification will further boost the standards and brand image of TSFDC products internationally

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has bagged the prestigious Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)’s certification to use its logo on natural bamboo, nuts and roundwood (logs) for a period of five years.

TSFDC is raising eucalyptus, bamboo, teak and mango trees in different areas spread over 75 acres in the State. Of these, the FSC certification has been approved for the trees being raised in 45,000 acres in Kothagudem, Paloncha and Sathupally divisions.

The FSC certification will further boost the standards and brand image of TSFDC products internationally. This will further aid in disposing the FSC certification bamboo and wood to leading multinational companies IKEA. In terms of revenue generation, this would aid in generating Rs.10 crore in the five years for the corporation. Good price would be offered for processed products by composite wood paper and packaging units.

FSC certification has been approved for the paper, tetra packs and mixed wood manufactured from forest products, officials told Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy at Aranya Bhavan here on Thursday.

Securing the FSC certification for TSFDC products reflects the good work being done by the Telangana government in increasing green cover in the State, said Indrakaran Reddy.

This was achieved by collective efforts put in by the forest officials, especially following the prescribed rules in raising the trees. Apart from good demand in international market, the revenue increased by 30 per cent, he said.

“Measures will be taken up to increase the revenue further and the same would be utilized in executing measures for effective conservation of forests” said Indrakaran Reddy.

PCCF RM Dobriyal and TSFDC vice chairman and Managing Director Chandrashekhar Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.