TSFDC working on long term plan to replace eucalyptus with sandalwood

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:23 AM, Thu - 7 July 22

It has also decided to plant red sanders and other varieties.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has chalked out long term plans to replace eucalyptus plantations with sandalwood, red sanders and other varieties to facilitate natural regeneration of green cover in the State.

For over four decades, eucalyptus plantations were taken up on a large scale covering nearly 7,000 acres across the State. These trees were grown on the same soil in rotation after every crop cycle. This practice depleted the soil and efforts have to be made to restore soil health.

Under this initiative, the TSFDC is taking up extensive plantations of sandalwood, rosewood and other commercial varieties within the Regional Ring Road (RRR) limits. The exercise was taken up last year and this year too, measures have been taken up for extensive plantations of commercial varieties.

About 600 acres have already been covered with sandalwood varieties plantations in Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Rangareddy and neighbouring areas, said TSFDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director G Chandrashekhar Reddy.

As part of this exercise, TSFDC has planted Rosewood, Red sandal, sandalwood, bamboo, Sarugudu (Causuarina junghuhniana), Sitaphal (custard apple) and Karivepa (Murayya Koenigi) from last June. A specific approach is being adopted for planting the saplings. After every two sandalwood saplings, two Causuarina junghuhniana saplings are planted and a sitaphal sapling is planted between these two varieties, he explained.

Accordingly, sandalwood was planted in about 170 acres, teak in 250 acres, rosewood in 75 acres and red sanders in 75 acres.

Sandalwood needs supporting trees for its survival, and hence, the above two commercial varieties were also being planted simultaneously. Sandalwood varieties facilitate natural regeneration of green cover in the State, he said, adding that they also help in developing biodiversity as birds like sandalwood seeds a lot. In the process of consuming the seeds, birds drop many seeds and fresh saplings come up naturally, he said.

“The idea is to replace eucalyptus trees with sandalwood varieties. Apart from green cover, this move would also generate revenue for the corporation” said Chandrashekhar Reddy.

Nursery at Mulugu

Under the initiative of extensive plantations of commercial varieties in the State, TSFDC is now raising a nursery of sandalwood and other varieties of saplings at Mulugu.

Generally, sandalwood, rosewood and other varieties are sourced from different agencies in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, at higher costs. To do away with this practice, TSFDC has been raising a nursery of commercial varieties at Mulugu to ensure regular supply and to cut down costs.