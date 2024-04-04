TSFDC to organise Summer Day Camp at Hyderabad Botanical Gardens every Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 04:59 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana State Forest Development Corporation is organising Summer Day Camp for all age groups at Hyderabad Botanical Gardens every Saturday till May last week.

The camp will start at 8 am with an interaction session at outdoor Nature Class Room, followed by Learn about Lotus, Cactus and Herbal Medicinal Species, a visit to Environmental Education Center and audio & video hall and then know your plant in Nakshatra Vanam, Rasi Vanam and in Navagraha Vanam.

Adventure activities like Zipline, Sky Cycling, Archery, High Rope activities/ Rope courses, Commando net, Spider net, Bungee Trampoline etc. will also be there apart from a visit to learn the different varieties of Ferns, Orchids and insectivorous plants.

The field visit will see 50 theme parks, seven eco-systems and 18 types of forests along with our naturalists in Golf Cart Vehicles, a press release said. The participants can also play at Telangana’s first largest miniature Golf Course and know the facts on snakes at Snake Awareness Workshop.

The fee per head is Rs.1,200 and TSFDC will provide morning and evening snacks and lunch. For details and registrations contact 94935 49399 or 93463 64583.