TSIC calls applications for ‘Intinta Innovator’ exhibition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is calling applications from innovators in all 33 districts of the state as a part of its state-level annual exhibition ‘Intinta Innovator’ (Innovator in every household).

The exhibition will be part of the district level Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Interested persons can send in the details of their innovation through WhatsApp at 9100678543. The details should include a description of the innovation in about six lines, a two-minute video and four pictures of the innovation, innovator name, age, occupation, and village and district name.

It will accept applications from students, start-ups, micro and small enterprises. The last date for receiving the applications is August 5.

