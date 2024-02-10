One District One Exhibition in Kothagudem on Feb 15

Kothagudem: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with NABARD is organising a programme called ‘One District One Exhibition’ (ODOE), informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

She released a poster of the exhibition here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the exhibition is being organised on pilot basis in Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad districts on February 15, 16 and 17.

In Kothagudem the exhibition would be organised on February 15 at the district collectorate. The one-day exhibition is being held to showcase market-ready low-cost innovations to address grassroots challenges in agriculture, irrigation, waste management, dairying and rural development.

In this programme, 30 rural creative innovators would be encouraged and it serves as a platform to promote local solutions made using available materials. The main objective of the programme is to create a market for rural and grassroots innovation.

Farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups, locals and college students would attend the exhibition. The programme would be used to foster a culture of innovation as a nodal body for innovation, the Collector said.