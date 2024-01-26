Intinta Innovator Village Innovation Awards 2024 shine a light on grassroots ingenuity in Telangana

The program recognized and celebrated the remarkable contributions of 44 innovators, within their Gram Panchayats, who are driving positive change within their communities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 02:07 PM

Hyderabad: The spirit of innovation resonated across 41 villages in 20 districts in the state on Republic Day, as the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) hosted the ‘Intinta Innovator Village Innovation Awards 2024’ with the support of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

The program recognized and celebrated the remarkable contributions of 44 innovators, within their Gram Panchayats, who are driving positive change within their communities.

The awards ceremony, held within each village, witnessed a heartwarming display of community pride. Gram Sarpanchs and Panchayat Secretaries presented honors to their local heroes, who were scouted by TSIC under the ‘Intinta Innovator’ program in 2023. This recognition not only serves as a powerful catalyst, encouraging villagers to identify and solve challenges but also inspire the younger generations to come up with solutions within their

communities.

The awards event took held in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar,

Mancherial, Medchal, Medak, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nizamabad, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

Among the 44 innovators, there were housewives, school kids, college students, and working professionals, who were recognized and awarded on Jan 26 for their innovative contributions. This inclusive approach cultivates an ecosystem that encourages the ongoing development and enhancement of their solutions. This, in turn, plays a vital role in fostering socio-economic growth in the state, empowering communities to chart their own course towards a brighter future.

The program showcased a rich diversity of innovations spanning various sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, food technology, environment, mobility, automobiles, aquaculture, assistive technology, and sanitation. From groundbreaking tools elevating agricultural

productivity to ingenious solutions for water conservation, the awards underscored the vast potential of grassroots innovation in tackling real-world problems.

Reflecting on the initiative, Ajit Rangnekar, Director of TSIC, stated, “As we celebrate the Intinta Innovator Village Innovation Awards 2024, we witness not just the recognition of innovators but the amplification of a collective spirit that propels communities towards progress. These awards symbolize our commitment to nurturing a culture where every village becomes a thriving hub of creativity, driving positive change for

the betterment of the state.”

The 2024 edition of the awards has inscribed an extraordinary chapter in the narrative of grassroots innovation in Telangana. The stories of these 44 individuals stand as beacons of inspiration, encouraging communities to embrace problem-solving and unlock their true potential. The Telangana State Innovation Cell remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing this vibrant ecosystem, propelling villages to become thriving hubs of innovation

and progress.