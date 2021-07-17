TSIC calls applications for ‘Intinta Innovator’ virtual exhibition

The virtual exhibition will be part of the district level Independence Day celebrations.

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell is calling applications for its third edition of `Intinta Innovator’ programme. The exhibition will be conducted virtually in view of the Covid situation.

The effort is to foster creativity and bring local innovations to the fore. The virtual exhibition will be part of the district level Independence Day celebrations. In the last two editions, the event has got more than 400 entries and about 200 were exhibited.

Interested persons can send in the details of their innovation through Whatsapp at 9100678543. The details should include a description of the innovation in about six lines, a two-minute video and four pictures of the innovation, innovator name, age, occupation, village and district, a release said.

It will accept applications from students, startups, micro and small enterprises. The last date for receiving the applications is July 25. Five ideas will be shortlisted from each district for exhibition, it said.

