TSLPRB assures fairness in recruitment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday said all possible measures were taken at every stage of the recruitment process to ensure ultimate fairness and impeccable integrity.

Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao, in a press release here, said the TSLPRB has been communicating with the candidates through the website www.tslprb.in and also individually through e-mail and text messages wherever necessary.

The candidates were also advised not to fall prey to sensational and misleading information that are at times circulated in media or on social media.

A candidate who sincerely prepares for the recruitment examinations should always rely only on the information given by the recruitment board. Individuals should not be disturbed by motivated campaigns of misinformation done with vested interests.

According to Rao, a preliminary key of the written test for the direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (SIs) (Civil) or equivalent posts conducted on August 7 was available on the Board’s website from August 12 seeking objections, if any, on key for each question individually in a given web template from 8 am on August 13 till 5 pm on August 15.

At this juncture, Rao informed the candidates that the board has been adopting the measures for several years to ensure maximum benefit to deserving candidates and to ensure the highest fairness in the process of testing – deletion of certain questions and awarding of marks to all the candidates and awarding marks to multiple (more than one) correct answers.

Similar measures were customarily followed by all the reputable recruiting agencies across the country and there is nothing new or novel about this time-tested methodology.

On average, four to five deletions take place after every recruitment test with 200 questions to avert any unfairness or undue harm to any candidate. Similarly, there have been half a dozen instances in which multiple answers were allowed in the preliminary written test of SCT SIs IT&C, five instances in the test of SCT Police Constables (PCs) and three instances in the test of SCT Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) during 2018-19.

In the highly confidential process of question paper setting, these contingencies were inevitable due to different stages of moderation that precede the finalisation of the question paper in which each expert will be allowed only limited or partial access to the material.

Usually, no single person will be privy to complete material, throughout the process. Also, there cannot obviously be any open deliberations on the material at hand because of the extreme secrecy with which the procedure has to be handled.

Therefore, even after taking all the possible precautions, there is a chance for some infirmities including dilemmatic expressions, syntactically confusing statements, errors in translation with a potential to mislead, right answer not figuring in the given options and more than one option satisfying the given question, etc., finding their way inadvertently or unintentionally into the finalized question paper.

The very intention of the recruitment agency in deleting certain questions and awarding marks to all the candidates and in allowing multiple answers to a few questions is to safeguard all the candidates from the ill effects of the aforementioned infirmities.