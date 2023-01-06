1,11,209 candidates qualify for Final Written Examinations: TSLPRB

The PMT/PET conducted for a total of 2,07,106 candidates at various venues in 12 places across the State successfully concluded on January 5.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Friday announced that 1,11,209 candidates including 83,449 men and 27,760 women have qualified in the Physical Measurement Tests (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and have become eligible to appear for the Final Written Examinations.

The Board had notified a staggering 17,516 vacancies of SCT Sub-Inspector of Police and/or equivalent, SCT Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constable, Prohibition and Excise Constable and Driver Operator posts.

A quick glance at the qualifying data shows that 53.70 per cent of the competing candidates in the PMT / PET 2022-23 qualified for all the notified posts compared to only 48.52 per cent in the previous PMT / PET in 2018-19.

On the conclusion of the PMT / PET, a total of 52,786 candidates including 41,256 men and 11,530 women remained in the competition for 554 SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts, the Board said, adding that 90,488 candidates including 67,606 men and 22,882 women were eligible to compete for the 15,644 SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent posts.