TSMFC to set up 4 new skill development centres

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

The TSMFC is planning to set up skill development centres at Hyderabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Warangal in the State. The TSMFC is planning to set up skill development centres at Hyderabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Warangal in the State.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) has sent a proposal to the State government for setting up four Skill Development Centres at a cost of Rs.25 crore each in the State to offer employment-oriented training to the youth from minority communities. The TSMFC is planning to set up skill development centres at Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal.

TSMFC vice-chairman and managing director AHN Kanthi Wesley said the corporation had asked the government to sanction Rs.100 crore for setting up these skill development centres. She stated that through the new skill development centres, the corporation intends to provide integrated training to the youth in market driven skills. In the last eight years, about 39,700 youth were trained under the training, employment and placement programme of the corporation and out of them, 18,061 got placement in various organisations and 21,639 had set up their own businesses, she said.

The TSMFC has also sent a proposal to set up new Minorities Community Training & Production centres in the State, she said, adding that the corporation has about Rs 1.24 crore fund available under the head of Training Employment and Placement, which could be utilised for setting up new centres. Already, 10 training and production centres were functioning in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Jagtial districts, wherein minority girls, women, widows, destitutes and orphans were being trained in industrial sewing machines. So far, about Rs 2 crore was spent on the training of 4,500 beneficiaries in these centres and about 10,072 sewing machines were distributed among them, she said.

Kanthi Wesley said that the corporation has also sent a fresh proposal to the government for sanctioning Rs.20 crore for distributing 20,000 sewing machines among beneficiaries in all the 119 assembly constituencies in the State.