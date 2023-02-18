TSNPDCL urges farmers to remove automatic pumpset starters

Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

File Photo of TSNPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) has asked farmers to remove automatic pumpset starters as they were causing damage to transformers. The company has asked farmers to replace automatic pumpset starters with capacitors, which would help in maintaining proper voltage and reduce pressure on transformers.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao said that the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) had instructed the TSNPDCL to take steps to immediately remove the automatic starters installed by the farmers at the agricultural pump sets. As farmers have installed automatic starters, motors were running continuously and putting pressure on transformers, following which they were getting damaged frequently, he said.

Gopal Rao stated that the State government was purchasing power at a higher rate and if the farmers run the motors continuously the power consumption would increase and there would be heavy financial burden on the government. He said a capacitor of good quality would improve the voltage and reduce the power bill, hence, the farmers should replace auto starters with capacitors.