NPDCL to observe Electrical Safety Week from Wednesday

During the week focus would be on raising awareness, promoting safe practices, and encouraging a culture of caution when dealing with electricity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:09 PM

Warangal: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited(TSNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy said Electricity Safety Week would be organized from May 1 to 7 in all the 16 circles falling under the company’s jurisdictio

Varun Reddy, who unveiled posters, pamphlets and books on safety principles as part of the Electricity Safety Week on Tuesday, asked officials to explain the importance of electricity safety to the consumers in each division and sub-division and inform them to take appropriate precautions to prevent electrical accidents.

Stating that Electrical safety was not something that should be taken lightly or compromised upon, he said compromising on safety measures can have severe consequences and that we must prioritize electrical safety in every aspect of our lives.

Giving tips about safety measures, Varun Reddy said unauthorized changing of fuses, repairing, operating AB switches and repairing burnt wires at distribution transformers was dangerous. Stating that the use of phase converter was prohibited and punishable, he said attempting to repair any technical fault with the motor and pumpset on its own might result in loss of life and damage to the motor.

“Use only seamless service wire for agricultural and domestic purposes,”he said. He asked people not to touch the stay or support wire of wet electric poles and wet electrical appliances during rains.

“Do not touch the broken, hanging, loose and low height electric wires and inform the concerned electrical personnel immediately when noticed. Do proper earthing for home wiring and use quality plugs and cell phone chargers,”he said.

In the case of accidental electric shock, bystanders should not touch the victim in order to protect him, he said, adding that a good solution was to use a non-conductive object (such as a stick, plastic) to isolate the shocked person.