TSPSC adds 141 more vacancies to Group-IV recruitment

A total of 7,41,159 candidates applied for the notification till the last count on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has added 141 more vacancies of Junior Assistant in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) to the Group-IV services recruitment. With this addition, a total of 430 vacancies of Junior Assistant are up for grabs.

Accordingly, the commission on Saturday issued an addendum to the Group-IV services recruitment notification adding 141 vacancies to the existing 289 vacancies in the MJPTBCWREIS. A total of 8,180 various posts will be recruited in the Group-IV services.

Candidates who have already applied for Group-IV notification will also be considered for the newly-added vacancies, the commission said. A total of 7,41,159 candidates applied for the notification till the last count on Saturday. The last date to apply is 5 pm on January 30.