Nearly 11,000 posts to be notified in Telangana by Feb 10

Mass direct recruitments in the departments of the State government will continue this year as well

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Mass direct recruitments in the departments of the State government will continue this year as well, with the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions – Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) gearing up to announce nearly 11,000 posts by February 10.

While the Board is ready to notify 8,710 vacancies through different notifications, it also expects 2,000 more vacancies to be added to the existing ones so that all posts can get notified in one go.

“We are ready to notify the existing 8,710 vacancies but have been informed that more vacancies will be added. After the approval for the new vacancies from the Finance Department, nearly 11,000 vacancies in the Welfare Residential Educational Institutions will be notified before February 10,” sources said.

The posts to be notified in the Telangana Social Welfare, Tribal, BC and Minorities Welfare Residential Educational Institutions include degree lecturers, junior lecturers, school principals, postgraduate teachers and trained graduate teachers. The Board has lined up to notify posts of arts, music and crafts teachers, apart from librarians.

According to official sources, the Board is finalising the question paper pattern and syllabus for the various recruitment examinations. It has drawn plans to complete the recruitment process and ensure new staff for the respective educational institutions prior to the commencement of the classwork for the 2023-24 academic year.

While the TREI-RB has been entrusted with the job of recruiting teaching staff, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Telangana Medical & Health Services Recruitment Board were tasked with selecting candidates for non-teaching posts in these residential educational institutions.

Of 8,039 Group-IV vacancies recently notified by the Commission, 952 of junior assistants are in residential educational institutions. Likewise, the Medical Board issued a notification for 522 staff vacancies.

Following the mega recruitment announcement of a staggering 80,039 posts in different departments of the State government in March 2022, 60,929 posts have already been notified till 2022-end.