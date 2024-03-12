TSPSC announces exam schedule for various departmental posts

The computer-based recruitment test for DAO posts will be conducted from June 30. A day-wise schedule of the examination will be announced in due course.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday released a schedule for written examination for recruitment to posts of Divisional Account Officer (DAO) (works) gr-II in Works Accounts department and different posts in welfare departments.

Similarly, the TSPSC will be holding recruitment examination for posts of hostel welfare officer gr-I in Tribal Welfare department, hostel welfare officer gr-II in Tribal Welfare, Scheduled Caste Development, and BC Welfare departments, warden gr-I and II, and matron gr-I and II posts in Women Development and Child Welfare department from June 24. A day-wise schedule will be notified later.