Telangana: Staff shortage takes a toll on TSPSC

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 3 March 2024, 11:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), one of the main recruiting agencies, is faced with the problem of a shortage of staff. This issue has put immense pressure on the current working personnel in recruiting employees for various State government departments.

According to sources, around 50 posts are vacant as against a sanctioned strength of 128 in different categories. Among vacant posts, most of them are in the junior assistant cadre, which is an entry-level position. The TSPSC is also facing a shortage of assistant section officers.

TSPSC sources revealed that the shortage of personnel has led to a stressful work environment besides impacting their mental and physical well-being. “Since there is a staff crunch, there is pressure and stress among the employees as everything in the office is time-bound. Some personnel are working overtime to ensure notifications, examinations, or results are announced in time,” sources said.

Controller of Examinations, one of the key posts in the commission, is also lying vacant after BM Santhosh was transferred by the State government. Only the assistant controller of examination post was filled under deputation from another department.

To tide over the staff crunch, the Commission is learnt to have approached the government to recruit 150 personnel for itself. The proposal, according to sources, was made for recruiting 100 personnel under direct recruitment and another 50 employees on a deputation basis.

AEE job aspirants stage protest

Demanding verification of certificates and issuing appointment letters, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) job aspirants staged a protest near the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office.

The aspirants lamented that despite six months into the announcement of the general ranking list, they have been waiting for an announcement from the Commission on the verification of certificates for the shortlisted candidates.

TSPSC had notified 1,540 AEE posts in various departments and a computer-based recruitment test was conducted on January 22, 2023. However, the exam was cancelled due to the question paper leak issue. The test was re-conducted on May 9, 2023, and a general ranking list was released in September 2023.

Speaking to Telangana Today, one of the aspirants, Sushanth Reddy said they visited the commission at least 10 times in the last couple of months regarding recruitment of AEE posts. “The TSPSC Chairman told us that recruitment was delayed as a horizontal reservation for women was to be applied to posts, which were in six departments. The commission wrote to departments and got fresh indents with horizontal reservation,” Reddy said.