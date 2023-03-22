TSPSC aspirants in Siddipet remain focused on exam

District Library in Siddipet continues to get huge number of students, who preparing for TSPSC, every day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 AM, Wed - 22 March 23

Students are being served lunch at District Library in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Despite all the talk on the paper leak of a few Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examinations, the Siddipet district Library has been getting a huge number of competitive examination aspirants every day. Since the library will remain open from 8 am to 12 midnight every day, as many as 400 students were coming to prepare for different examinations.

As Finance Minister T Harish Rao had arranged free lunch for the aspirants every day at the Library, it is getting over 400 students every day.

District Libraries Chairman Lakkareddy Prabhakar Reddy said they had placed all the books needed for preparing for different examinations in the library. He said they will continue to support the aspirants until all the examinations are completed.

Speaking to Telangana Today B Ravi, a resident of Habsipur village, said that he has been preparing for Group-2. Ravi said he was only focusing on the examination since he is very much confident that the TSPSC would conduct it according to the schedule.

Another aspirant K Navya, a resident of Jakkapur, said she was preparing for Group-2, 3 and 4. Since she was left with just a few months for preparation, Navya said she was planning her preparation rather than worrying about what was happening outside. She said she was confident that the Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct the examinations in a transparent way.