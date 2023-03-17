TSPSC cancels three recruitment exams including Group-I preliminary test

The Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I preliminary test again on June 11. The other two recruitment exams cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Representative Image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday cancelled three recruitment examinations including Group-I preliminary test that was conducted on October 16, 2022.

The Commission has decided to conduct the Group-I preliminary test again on June 11.

The other two recruitment examinations cancelled were Assistant Executive Engineer posts in various engineering departments, and Divisional Accounts Officer posts.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, a special meeting of the Commission convened on Friday after careful examination of the report of the special investigation team and an internal enquiry, decided to cancel recruitment examinations-Group-I, AEE and DAO that were held on October 16, 2022, January 22, 2023 and February 26, 2023 respectively.

The dates for reconduct of other examinations would be intimated shortly, it said.

The decision of the Commission comes in wake of the Assistant Engineers recruitment examination question paper leak.

It was being wrongly reported in some sections of the media that the Junior Lecturers exam was postponed, but the dates were not announced previously, the Commission added.