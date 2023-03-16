TSPSC Paper leak case: Suspects downloaded 5 question papers

SIT of Hyderabad police who re-registered the case and took up investigation are waiting for the court to grant custody of suspects in TSPSC Paper leak case for further investigation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The prime suspect in the Assistant Engineer (civil) question paper leak case Praveen Kumar had copied around five question papers of various tests to be conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the police sources said.

Investigators who examined the pen drive seized from Praveen, an Assistant Section Officer who was working as Personal Assistant to a senior TSPSC official, along with A Rajasekhar Reddy, a network expert at TSPSC, said that the duo had copied the question papers from a computer that was located in the confidential section on February 27.

The Section Officer who was in-charge of the safe keep of the question papers had reportedly gone out on some work when Praveen and Rajasekhar logged into her system illegally and copied the question papers.

The police reportedly found exam question paper of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Town Planning Assistant Overseer, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Veterinary department and Ground Water Department.

However, police officials said so far Praveen and other suspects had managed to strike a deal and sell only Assistant Engineer (Civil) question paper while they were waiting for an opportunity to sell the other test papers too.

The police had sent the computers, laptop and mobile phones seized from the nine suspects including Praveen, Rajasekhar and Renuka to forensic science laboratory for examination.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police who re-registered the case and took up investigation are waiting for the court to grant custody of the suspects for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the SIT also tracked the money trail and analysed the Call Detail Records of the suspects to ascertain to whom they had contacted in last few months. The police are likely to make a few more arrest in the case.

