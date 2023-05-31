| Tspsc Debars 3 More Candidates From Appearing For Its Recruitment Exams

Candidates were debarred in view of prima facie evidence of their involvement in TSPSC’s exam question paper leak case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday debarred 13 more candidates from appearing for its recruitment exams till further orders. This is in addition to earlier 37 candidates who were debarred on Tuesday.

Candidates were debarred in view of prima facie evidence of their involvement in TSPSC’s exam question paper leak case, their arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody.

The Commission has asked candidates to submit their explanation, if any, within two days. Otherwise, candidates would be debarred from appearing in the exams to be conducted by the TSPSC till further orders, the TSPSC said.

