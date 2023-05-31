TSPSC debars 37 candidates for recruitment exams till further orders

The Commission took this decision in view of prima facie evidence of involvement of these candidates in the TSPSC’s question paper leakage case and subsequent arrest and remand to judicial custody

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday debarred as many as 37 candidates from appearing for its recruitment examinations till further orders.

The Commission took this decision in view of prima facie evidence of involvement of these candidates in the TSPSC’s question paper leakage case and subsequent arrest and remand to judicial custody.

Those who were debarred, as per TSPSC’s notification, included P Praveen Kumar, Atla Raja Shekhar Reddy and Renuka Rathode. The Commission said the debarred candidates can submit explanation, if any, to its secretary within two days else they will be debarred from appearing in the exam to be conducted by TSPSC till further orders.

