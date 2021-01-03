TSPSC gears up for new notifications

Commission awaiting clarifications on zonal system and roster points on jobs from departments concerned

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is gearing up for new recruitment notifications and plans to issue new notifications on receiving clarifications on the zonal system and roster points on jobs from departments concerned.

A total of 1,915 various posts permitted for recruitment by the State government are already available with the Commission. However, the commission has sought requisite clarifications on these vacancies from the departments concerned for issuing notifications.

Of the total posts, 142 vacancies are in Group-I Services, 60 in Group-II and 223 in Group-III. Vacancies in other departments include 199 assistant engineers, 58 draughtsman grade-III in engineer-in-chief (R&B, NH, ADM), 300 various posts in Labour Employment and Training & Factories Department, 68 in Endowments Department, 31 in Environment, Forest Science and Technology Department, 127 in Animal Husbandry Department and the PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University, 200 town planning supervisors in GHMC (MA&UD) and 260 in Revenue Department among other posts.

With the State government planning to issue job notifications, the number of vacancies to be notified would go up. As per preliminary information, there are 50,000 vacant posts covering all government departments in the State.

“The TSPSC is gearing up to issue new recruitment notifications. It will be done after the commission receives requisite clarifications on the posts. Once there is complete information regarding the posts, it will take 15 days to issue the notification,” TSPSC acting-chairman D Krishna Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

The TSPSC has made a record of sorts by completing recruitment to 35,724 posts in just six years while the process for filling other posts is at various stages. Of the total, unit lists of 31,052 posts were sent to the State government which permitted recruitment to 39,952 vacancies. As indents for 3,194 posts were awaited from the departments concerned, the commission notified 36,758 vacancies through 108 direct recruitment notifications and completed the recruitment process to 35,724 vacancies.

This apart, the commission has also issued 41 departmental, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Career Advancement Scheme and half-yearly examination notifications.

