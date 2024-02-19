TSPSC Group-I fresh notification for 563 posts released

According to the new notification, applications are invited online from qualified candidates through proforma application to be made available on the Commission’s website from February 23

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on Monday has issued fresh Group-I notification to fill-up 563 posts across various government departments, thus cancelling the earlier Group-I notification that was notified for the first time after separate statehood by the then BRS Government in April, 2022.

According to the new notification, applications are invited online from qualified candidates through proforma application to be made available on the Commission’s website (www.tspsc.gov.in) from February 23 to March 14 for various categories of posts for Group-I services, the new general recruitment notification issued by the State government on Monday said.

Candidates can start submitting their Group-I applications from February 23, 2024 to March 14, 2024. The edit option for the candidates who have submitted their applications will remain open from 10 am, March 23, 2024 to 5 pm on March 27, 2024.

The preliminary test (objective type) will be held between May/ June 2024 and the schedule for main entrance examination (convention type) will be held between September/October 2024.

Those candidates who have applied earlier for Group-I services in 2022 (which is now cancelled) need to login and re-apply for the notification afresh. Otherwise their candidature will not be considered for the notification. Further, they need not pay any fee again, as they have already paid previously.

Submission of online applications is mandatory for all candidates and TSPSC has advised candidates to submit their applications much before deadline to avoid possibility of disconnections/inability or failure to login to the TSPSC website etc.

One Time Registration (OTR) will not be considered as an application for any post under any circumstances and candidates need to submit online applications for this notification specifically. Applicants are advised to retain their mobile number and emailed registered in OTR for receiving OTP/SMS for further communication, the notification said.

The preliminary test (objective test) will be held in OMR Based offline mode/Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode. The TSPSC reserved the right to conduct the preliminary test either in OMR based offline mode or CBRT mode.

The Preliminary Test will be held during May/ June-2024 and the exact schedule will be notified separately in due course. The exact schedule for main examination which will be held between September/ October-2024, will also notified in due course.

Important dates:

• Date of submission of online applications: February 23, 2024 to March 14, 2024

• Last date and time for receipt of online application: 5 pm on March 14, 2024.

• Application edit option: 10 am on March 23, 2024 to 5 pm on March 27, 2024.

• Preliminary Test (Objective Tupe): May/ June 2024

• Main Examination (Conventional Type): September/October 2024

• Candidates who have already applied need to login and re-apply afresh

• They, however, need not pay any fee again, as they have already paid earlier

• Exact date and time of preliminary and main examinations will be released at the earliest

• For details: www.tspsc.gov.in