TSPSC: Group-IV results to be declared in first week of October

TSPSC had notified 8,180 vacancies under the Group-IV services in various departments for direct recruitment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: The Group-IV services recruitment test results are likely to be declared in the first week of October.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) that conducted the test on July 1 has already released the preliminary key for the examination and received objections, if any, from the candidates between August 30 and September 4.

The objections received from the aspirants were referred to the expert committee that went through them and gave a final report to the Commission. The TSPSC’s Commission which met on Thursday held a detailed discussion on the objections. However, no decision was taken.

The Commission is expected to meet again on Friday. The TSPSC will be notifying the final key in a couple of days. It is followed by the results that are expected to be released in the first week of October.

The TSPSC had notified 8,180 vacancies under the Group-IV services in various departments for direct recruitment. A staggering 9.51 lakh aspirants registered for the test and 7,62,872 had appeared.

Meanwhile, the final result of the Group-I services preliminary test will be announced after the clearance of pending cases in the High Court.

