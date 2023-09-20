TSRTC introduces 25 Electric Green Metro Luxury AC buses in Hyderabad

The fleet would be made available for commuters in Hyderabad from September 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Facilitating environment friendly commuting in the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced 25 Electric Green Metro Luxury AC buses in the city. This fleet is part of a total of 50 green Metro Luxury AC services.

The buses were formally inaugurated by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with TSRTC VC&MD, V.C. Sajjanar on Wednesday and the fleet would be made available for city commuters from September 23.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said as the city continues to spread in all the four directions, commuting services were being improved and connected with the metro services and soon all types of travel could be done with a single card.

He said though electric era is going on all over the world, the use of electric vehicles is still less in our country compared to others. “It is necessary to use electric vehicles to provide pollution free environment for future generations,” he said.

Sajjanar said there was a good demand for electric AC buses in the city and the occupancy ratio (OR) of buses plying on the airport route was 80 per cent. Olectra CMD, Pradeep Rao said the RTC authorities have worked hard to make these buses available to the people soon.

