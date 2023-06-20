TSPSC: Hall tickets for AMVI posts available for download from tomorrow

The test will be conducted on June 28 and hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam
Hyderabad: The hall tickets for recruitment examination to posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector can be downloaded from the website www.tspsc.gov.in from 10 am on June 21.
The test will be conducted on June 28 and hall tickets can be downloaded till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.
Candidates have been advised to download hall tickets well in advance and avoid the last minute rush.