TSPSC holds Group-I prelims successfully

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:24 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: The first ever preliminary test for Group-I services in the State passed off smoothly on Sunday. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) successfully conducted the 150 minute test from 10.30 am to 1 pm at 1,019 test centres.

A total of 3,80,081 candidates had registered for the recruitment test.

Though the TSPSC has been advising the candidates to reach the centres well in advance and that they would not be allowed to enter the centre after 10.15 am, there were reports of some candidates failing to reach in time. Those who failed to reach by the appointed time were denied entry.

Earlier, the Commission had notified 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner – Grade-II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

This is the first Group-I services recruitment notification issued after the formation of Telangana State. Earlier, the Group-I notification was issued by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the united Andhra Pradesh for a total of 312 posts in the year 2011.