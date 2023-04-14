TSPSC paper leak case: SIT questions Sai Laukik and Sushmitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC paper leak case questioned Sai Laukik and Sushmitha on Friday, the first day of the three-day police custody and gathered information.

The SIT officials took custody of the couple from the Central Prison in Chanchalguda and questioned them separately and together on their links with the prime suspects – Praveen and Rajashekar Reddy at the SIT office.

It is learnt that Sai Laukik had paid Rs.10 lakh to Praveen and obtained the DAO exam question paper and gave it to Sushmitha, who appeared for the exam.

Officials are corroborating the statements of the couple and checking their financial transaction history. They are also verifying if the couple bought question papers of any other exam or shared the DAO question paper with anyone.

