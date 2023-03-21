SIT issues notice to Bandi Sanjay

The SIT issued the notice asking Sanjay to share the information and claims made on the issue and proof of the same.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC paper leak issued a notice to BJP party State chief Bandi Sanjay with regard to his alleged statements made on the issue.

Meanwhile, Sanjay maintained that he would not share any information with the SIT and would present all evidence only if a committee headed by a sitting judge of the High Court was formed on the paper leak issue.