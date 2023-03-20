TSPSC paper leak issue: Karimnagar Mayor flays Bandi Sanjay, Revanth Reddy

Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao came down heavily on BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy for making baseless allegations against IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao in connection with TSPSC paper leakage incident.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the Mayor condemned BJP and Congress leaders’ comments that Rama Rao should take the responsibility for paper leakage.

Both Sanjay Kumar and Revanth Reddy had lacked minimum knowledge that state government has no role in the competitive jobs which would be recruited through a statutory board.

Explaining about paper leakage incidents that took place in BJP and Congress ruled states, he questioned how many of their ministers took the responsibility for paper leakage incidents.

He wanted Sanjay Kumar and Revanth Reddy to explain them to the public if there were any such incidents. It was not proper on the part of BJP and congress leaders to blame the Minister Rama Rao without knowing the facts and spreading false propaganda among the public.

It was the Telangana government which recruited 1.30 lakh government jobs after the formation of a separate state, he said.

