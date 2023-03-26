TSPSC paper leak: SIT takes one more person into custody

The man, Prashanth, who is a relative of one of the suspects Rajasekhar Reddy, arrested earlier in the case, had allegedly written the Group I prelims exam in October last year and qualified

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

The man, Prashanth, who is a relative of one of the suspects Rajasekhar Reddy, arrested earlier in the case, had allegedly written the Group I prelims exam in October last year and qualified

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police probing the TSPSC exam paper leak case took into custody one more person from Mahabubnagar district.

The man, Prashanth, who is a relative of one of the suspects Rajasekhar Reddy, arrested earlier in the case, had allegedly written the Group I prelims exam in October last year and qualified. The police suspect Prashanth had bought the Group 1 paper along with a few other persons.

He was picked up on information provided by other suspects arrested in the case. The SIT so far arrested 12 persons in the case while the probe expanded to different parts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, a local court granted the police custody of four suspects Praveen, Rajasekhar, Dakya and Rajeshwar. The police had filed petition seeking custody of seven persons for questioning, the court kept pending the orders of custody of the remaining three persons.