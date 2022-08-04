TSPSC postpones applications for AMVI post due to technical reasons

Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday postponed receiving applications for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in the Transport department due to technical reasons.

As per the notification issued by the Commission, the application submission process was to commence from August 5. A revised date of receiving of application through online would be announced later, the TSPSC said in a press release.

The Commission has notified 113 AMVI vacancies in the Transport department on July 27.