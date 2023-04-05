TSPSC question paper leak case: SIT likely to record Bandi Sanjay’s statement

With the Warangal police arresting Bandi Sanjay for allegedly conspiring to defame the government and create commotion by ‘leaking the SSC exam paper on Tuesday’, the police are likely to focus on his role in the TSPSC exam paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police who are probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case are likely to record the statement of BJP State president and Karimnagar Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay.

The SIT had issued him notices twice and asked him to appear before them and join the investigation. Bandi Sanjay had alleged that several high profiles persons including from the BRS party were involved in the TSPSC question paper leak case.

Following his remarks, the SIT had issued him notices twice, asking him to share relevant information to help with the investigation of the case. However on both the instances Bandi Sanjay did not turn up.

Now with the Warangal police arresting Bandi Sanjay for allegedly conspiring to defame the government and create commotion by ‘leaking the SSC exam paper on Tuesday’, the police are likely to focus on his role in the TSPSC exam paper leak case. A couple of the suspects in the TSPSC case are allegedly linked to some leaders of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the SIT continued to question three suspects Thirupathiah, Rajendar and Prashanth. The Nampally court granted the Hyderabad police three custody of the suspects for investigation into the case. So far 15 persons are arrested by the SIT in the scam.