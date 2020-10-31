TSPSC releases list of candidates for certificate verification

The candidates were selected on the basis of the OMR/CBRT exams held from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018, the PSC said in a press release

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday said 10 candidates were picked up for verification of certificates for recruitment to the post of School Assistant-Physical Science-Telugu medium, due to short fall.

The candidates were selected on the basis of the OMR/CBRT exams held from February 24, 2018 to March 4, 2018, the PSC said in a press release.

The certificate verification for the 10 candidates will be held on November 3 from 10.30 am at TSPSC Office, Nampally, Hyderabad and the web option facility can be availed from November 2, the PSC said.

For result notification and verification material details, candidates can visit the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in

