TSPSC releases provisional list of candidates for the posts of Food Safety Officer

For details of selection notification, visit the Commission's website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission on Wednesday published a list of provisionally selected candidates for two PH vacancies for recruitment to posts of Food Safety Officer in the Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration Department and GHMC.

