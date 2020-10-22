TSPSC releases results of 325 vacancies including SA-Hindi posts

The 325 vacancies include 167 posts of Assistant Professors under Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and 158 posts of School Assistant (Hindi), which were notified under Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT).

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released results of 325 vacancies on Thursday, completing the recruitment of 31,048 posts till date in Telangana. The 325 vacancies include 167 posts of Assistant Professors under Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and 158 posts of School Assistant (Hindi), which were notified under Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT).

The certificate verification for the notified 158 vacancies of School Assistant (Hindi) was held in six spells on various dates. Out of the 158 vacancies notified, 148 posts are filled up while three posts remained unfilled due to non-availability of eligible candidates, two other posts were withheld due to court cases and the results of five PH (physically handicapped) vacancies will be announced later after receiving medical reports, the Commission said.

In 2017, the TSPSC had issued notification for 479 vacancies of Assistant Professors for 45 medical specialities. The selection for five specialities of clinical and one super speciality was pending due to court cases and were released. Despite the Covid pandemic, interviews of the selected candidates were held from October 13 to 19. Out of the 167 posts of Assistant Professors under Anaesthesiology, OBG, General Medicine, ENT, Psychiatry and super speciality department of Nephrology, 107 posts were filled up and 59 vacancies remained unfilled due to non-availability of eligible candidates. The result of one vacancy will be announced after interview.

Assistant Professors in DME is a specialised notification issued by TSPSC and filling of the large number of vacancies of Assistant Professors will bring some respite in the present day pandemic situation and help in improving overall health services in Telangana, Chairman, TSPSC, Ghanta Chakrapani said.

