TSPSC to hold certificate verification for LT, VA posts on Feb 10

The certificates will be verified at TSPSC office at Nampally, at 11.30 am, the Commission said in a press release on Friday.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold certificate verification for recruitment to the posts of lab technician and veterinary assistant in PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University on February 10.

For the list of hall ticket numbers and material required for verification, candidates can visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in

