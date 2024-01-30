| Lab Technician Recruitment List Of Candidates For Second Spell Of Certificate Verification Out

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday published a list of provisionally admitted candidates for second spell certificate verification for recruitment to posts of Lab Technician Grade – II on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

Verification of certificates will be held at TSPSC’s Office, Nampally, here from 10 am on February 3.

Candidates have been asked to exercise their web options for district preferences (erstwhile 10 districts) / institutions/ departments via web link made available on the TSPSC’s website between February 1 and 3.

A copy of the web option declaration form should be carried at the time of certificate verification. For more details, visit the Commission’s website.