TSPSC to conduct Group–II exam on Jan 6, 7

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:57 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had taken the decision to postpone the Group – II services recruitment test scheduled for November 2 and 3 as the date for State legislative Assembly election notification and test were coinciding.

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the gazette notification will be issued on November 3 with the last date for filing nominations is November 10. Since the date for election notification, nominations and recruitment examination were coinciding, the critical administrative and police personnel required to hold the examination would be occupied with poll work.

The examination had been scheduled in about 1,600 centres that required around 20,000 administrative staff from different departments including revenue and education besides 20,000 police personnel to oversee security at the examination centres.

Since the required staff and police personnel would not be available in full strength for conduct of the examination, it had to be rescheduled to January 6 and 7.

Initially, the Commission had planned to reschedule the exam in the month of December. However, as other examinations were lined up in the same month it deferred the Group – II to January.