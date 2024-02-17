TSPSC Drugs Inspector recruitment: Certificate verification on Feb 20

The shortlisted candidates should download and carry check list, and attestation form available on the TSPSC’s website.
Hyderabad: Verification of certificates for recruitment to posts of Drugs Inspector in the Drugs Control department is scheduled to be held at TSPSC’s office here on February 20 from 10.30 am.
A list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.
The shortlisted candidates should download and carry check list, and attestation form available on the TSPSC’s website.