TSRTC announces 10 per cent discount on Sabarimala contract buses

There are three different comfortable options of bus services at reasonable rates and includes a Super Luxury bus with 36 seater capacity, Deluxe bus with 40 seater capacity and Express buses with 49 seater capacity.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate about 200 special buses exclusively for Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees on a 10 per cent discount. It was decided to rent out buses on a contract basis to Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposit.
The corporation had coordinated with the Kerala government authorities for arranging a hassle-free darshan to all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.
The RTC authorities have also decided to allow Guruswamy to travel free to Sabarimala. In addition, a free travel facility is also offered to two cooks, two Manikantans, and one attendant.
Officials said hiring RTC buses will provide a more safe travel when compared to private agencies. This apart, there are flexible and custom route options available too. “There are well trained and experienced drivers for a safe pick and drop journeys,” said a TSRTC official.
The offer on 10 per cent discount is valid only up to December 12. For more details contact – 04023450033/69440000 or logon to www.tsrtconline.in