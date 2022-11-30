TSRTC announces 10 per cent discount on Sabarimala contract buses

There are three different comfortable options of bus services at reasonable rates and includes a Super Luxury bus with 36 seater capacity, Deluxe bus with 40 seater capacity and Express buses with 49 seater capacity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate about 200 special buses exclusively for Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees on a 10 per cent discount. It was decided to rent out buses on a contract basis to Sabarimala pilgrims without collecting any security deposit.

The corporation had coordinated with the Kerala government authorities for arranging a hassle-free darshan to all the devotees through spot booking at Pamba.

Also Read TSRTC operates special buses on hire basis to Sabarimala

The RTC authorities have also decided to allow Guruswamy to travel free to Sabarimala. In addition, a free travel facility is also offered to two cooks, two Manikantans, and one attendant.

There are three different comfortable options of bus services at reasonable rates and includes a Super Luxury bus with 36 seater capacity, Deluxe bus with 40 seater capacity and Express buses with 49 seater capacity.

Officials said hiring RTC buses will provide a more safe travel when compared to private agencies. This apart, there are flexible and custom route options available too. “There are well trained and experienced drivers for a safe pick and drop journeys,” said a TSRTC official.

The offer on 10 per cent discount is valid only up to December 12. For more details contact – 04023450033/69440000 or logon to www.tsrtconline.in